Traffic clear on U.S. Hwy 31 between Montgomery and Prattville

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Google shows traffic is clear on U.S. Highway 31 between Montgomery and Prattville.

A WSFA news crew snapped a photo earlier of a tree down in the area and reported low hanging power lines. 

There was a tree blocking the entrance into Candlestick Park, but officials say residents are now being allowed back in upon showing proof of residency.

