Traffic clear on U.S. Hwy 31 between Montgomery and Prattville

Google shows traffic is clear on U.S. Highway 31 between Montgomery and Prattville.
A WSFA news crew snapped a photo earlier of a tree down in the area and reported low hanging power lines.
There was a tree blocking the entrance into Candlestick Park, but officials say residents are now being allowed back in upon showing proof of residency.
Tree down on HWY 31 in Autauga Co. causing several detours! pic.twitter.com/R6AIdRQdsy— Rosanna Smith (@rosannaWSFA) June 22, 2017
