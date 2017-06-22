Flooding causes road closure in Millbrook

Millbrook officials are warning of flooding at the intersections of Pine Leaf Drive and Dogwood Circle.
The flooding is within city limits, and an official said that all dirt has been washed out, making it the worst flooding they've seen in years.
Elmore County Emergency Management Agency Director Eric Jones said that both Pine Leaf Drive and Dogwood Circle have been closed.
Water overflowing from the nearby Coosada Creek could be to blame for the high water levels.
Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.More >>
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product said Thursday.More >>
A former Alabama legislator is pleading guilty to taking bribes from a lawyer and a coal company executive to oppose adding Birmingham area neighborhoods to an EPA Superfund site.More >>
A former Alabama legislator is pleading guilty to taking bribes from a lawyer and a coal company executive to oppose adding Birmingham area neighborhoods to an EPA Superfund site.More >>
For Winford Jackson and his wife, heavy rain sometimes comes with an even heavier burden.More >>
For Winford Jackson and his wife, heavy rain sometimes comes with an even heavier burden.More >>
A Montgomery man has been indicted after humane officers say he severely beat his dogs in the backyard of his home, including with the handle of an axe.More >>
A Montgomery man has been indicted after humane officers say he severely beat his dogs in the backyard of his home, including with the handle of an axe.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
Millbrook officials are warning of flooding at the intersections of Pine Leaf Drive and Dogwood Circle.More >>
Millbrook officials are warning of flooding at the intersections of Pine Leaf Drive and Dogwood Circle.More >>
Canadian man remains in custody in stabbing of Michigan airport police officer; suspect accused of shouting 'Allahu akbar' before the incident that is being investigating as act of terrorism.More >>
Canadian man remains in custody in stabbing of Michigan airport police officer; suspect accused of shouting 'Allahu akbar' before the incident that is being investigating as act of terrorism.More >>
On Tuesday Gov. Kay Ivey in a press conference declared a statewide state of emergency to prepare for what was "sure to come."More >>
On Tuesday Gov. Kay Ivey in a press conference declared a statewide state of emergency to prepare for what was "sure to come."More >>
A Canadian special forces sniper took the shot from a tall building in what is thought to be a record distance for a sniper kill. It hit an ISIS fighter.More >>
A Canadian special forces sniper took the shot from a tall building in what is thought to be a record distance for a sniper kill. It hit an ISIS fighter.More >>
Eufaula police say they have arrested a man who was allegedly involved in a home invasion.More >>
Eufaula police say they have arrested a man who was allegedly involved in a home invasion.More >>