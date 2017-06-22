Flooding causes road closure in Millbrook

Millbrook officials are warning of flooding at the intersections of Pine Leaf Drive and Dogwood Circle.

The flooding is within city limits, and an official said that all dirt has been washed out, making it the worst flooding they've seen in years.

Elmore County Emergency Management Agency Director Eric Jones said that both Pine Leaf Drive and Dogwood Circle have been closed.

Water overflowing from the nearby Coosada Creek could be to blame for the high water levels.

