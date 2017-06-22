Editorial: Seat belts save

As we move into the heart of summer and prime vacation season – here are a couple of reminders.More >>
As we move into the heart of summer and prime vacation season – here are a couple of reminders.More >>
According to the National Alcoholic Beverage Control Association, Alabama is one of 17 states with a government agency dedicated to managing liquor sales.More >>
According to the National Alcoholic Beverage Control Association, Alabama is one of 17 states with a government agency dedicated to managing liquor sales.More >>
I am very grateful for the work the Montgomery Police Department does every day in doing what is necessary to keep our city safe.More >>
I am very grateful for the work the Montgomery Police Department does every day in doing what is necessary to keep our city safe.More >>
Kudos to the Alabama Department of Corrections for working to rid our state prisons of crimes being committed within the prison walls.More >>
Kudos to the Alabama Department of Corrections for working to rid our state prisons of crimes being committed within the prison walls.More >>
How far is too far when it comes to comedy? How far can one push the envelope before stepping over the line?More >>
How far is too far when it comes to comedy? How far can one push the envelope before stepping over the line?More >>
Friday is our annual Summer Fund and Food Drive to benefit the Montgomery Area Food Bank.More >>
Friday is our annual Summer Fund and Food Drive to benefit the Montgomery Area Food Bank.More >>
This coming Monday, our nation celebrates Memorial Day. The Memorial Day weekend starts after work on Friday and culminates on Monday.More >>
This coming Monday, our nation celebrates Memorial Day. The Memorial Day weekend starts after work on Friday and culminates on Monday.More >>
If I were grading the legislature, I would give them an F.More >>
If I were grading the legislature, I would give them an F.More >>
Here are few ways to keep your bank account safer...More >>
Here are few ways to keep your bank account safer...More >>
This is the final week of the Alabama Legislative Session and based on what has not been accomplished thus far might make one wonder what they still have left to do.More >>
This is the final week of the Alabama Legislative Session and based on what has not been accomplished thus far might make one wonder what they still have left to do.More >>