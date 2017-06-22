Heavy rain causes sewage back-up and draining issues

For Winford Jackson and his wife, heavy rain sometimes comes with an even heavier burden.

The Jacksons' home, in West Montgomery, sits right next to a manhole that spills out sewage water when flood water builds up. The couple said this week’s rainfall has been no exception, and they began to see the manhole spilling over on Wednesday.

“This is about the third time it’s happened,” Jackson said. “It always backs up the toilet and tub. It smells. You can’t even sit outside for the smell.”

Jackson said, when this happens, they have to go a few days without being able to use their shower or toilet. They said they have called the City of Montgomery multiple times, but nothing gets done. However, Montgomery Water Works General Manager Buddy Morgan said that could be because it’s his department that actually handles those concerns.

“Sunday is when it really started as the rain got heavy,” Morgan said. “We got probably about 100 calls about storm water issues."

Morgan said he is aware many people call to make complaints to the city. He put Water Works' number on the city website to help with the issue but wanted to stress the importance of people reaching out to the right department to get necessary assistance.

“We’ve got a little over 1,300 miles of sewer, and if you were to lay all those pipes end to end, you could go from Montgomery, Alabama to Denver, Colorado,” Morgan said. “That’s quite a bit of pipe to maintain. We don’t mind getting out there. We couple people on call all the time, and we want to serve.”

Morgan said residents can also help by not throwing trash in their drain systems because heavy rain situations are when residents will see negative impacts of that.

If you are dealing with storm water or sewage drain issues, you can contact Montgomery Water Works at 334-206-1600 or use the city’s 411 hotline. The department was able to get team members to the Jacksons’ residence to inspect the manhole on Thursday afternoon.

