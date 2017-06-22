A&P Social restaurant closing - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

A&P Social restaurant closing

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The A&P Social restaurant announced that its last day of operation will be June 30.

The announcement came via a Facebook post from the restaurant's Facebook page. 

"We are grateful for the support over the years from our guests near and far, and thank all of our team for their dedication and hard work," the restaurant said in their post.

