Peach Parade canceled for Saturday

The Clanton Lions Club announced on their Facebook that the Peach Parade for Saturday is canceled.

The Facebook post, which can be found below, notes the parade is being canceled "due to unpredictable inclement weather."

Originally, the parade was to be a part of the 70th annual festival from Chilton County.

As the post suggests, there are no plans to reschedule.

