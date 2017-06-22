Veterans service organization seeks help to cover flood repairs

A Prattville non-profit organization is facing a big set back, and is now reaching out to the community to help cover repairs.

American Legion Post 122 in Prattville suffered water damage to the inside of its building Sunday after heavy rains.

Jim Pilgrim with American Legion Post 122 says two feet of water came inside the building causing the floors to buckle and more.

“We had refrigerators, coolers, and air conditions under water ruined,” said Pilgrim, commander of American Legion Post 122.

Since Monday it has been an all-out effort for the veterans service organization to reopen.

While the clean-up process has started there is still a long road ahead in the recovery.



“We are sitting in a flood zone on Autauga Creek so it is very expensive. We have building insurance, but this isn't something we can afford,” said Pilgrim.



The price tag on all this damage is around $15,000 and with insurance not covering any of it the post has to foot the entire bill.



“It sets us way back. That is a lot of help taken away from our members and community we help, and that is what we are here for,” said Pilgrim.



Although they have had support from posts around the area and people in the community, more help is still needed.



A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the group.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.