Veterans service organization seeks help to cover flood repairs

A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product said Thursday.More >>
Look who's back, back again. Sexy's back - tell a friend. A couple week's after she went viral while trying out the 3 Second Brow, Kristen Hampton is back with another beauty product testing video.More >>
Look who's back, back again. Sexy's back - tell a friend. A couple week's after she went viral while trying out the 3 Second Brow, Kristen Hampton is back with another beauty product testing video.More >>
A former Alabama legislator is pleading guilty to taking bribes from a lawyer and a coal company executive to oppose adding Birmingham area neighborhoods to an EPA Superfund site.More >>
A former Alabama legislator is pleading guilty to taking bribes from a lawyer and a coal company executive to oppose adding Birmingham area neighborhoods to an EPA Superfund site.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
We're reaching out to county emergency management offices to determine which roads are closed due to severe weather brought on by Tropical Storm Cindy. Check back often for updates.More >>
We're reaching out to county emergency management offices to determine which roads are closed due to severe weather brought on by Tropical Storm Cindy. Check back often for updates.More >>
The Philadelphia 76ers have put the next phase of The Process in the hands of Washington guard Markelle Fultz.More >>
The Philadelphia 76ers have put the next phase of The Process in the hands of Washington guard Markelle Fultz.More >>
A Prattville non-profit organization is facing a big set back, and is now reaching out to the community to help cover repairs.More >>
A Prattville non-profit organization is facing a big set back, and is now reaching out to the community to help cover repairs.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.More >>
The Tornado Watch has been CANCELED for all of Alabama!More >>
The Tornado Watch has been CANCELED for all of Alabama!More >>
Eufaula police say they have arrested a man who was allegedly involved in a home invasion.More >>
Eufaula police say they have arrested a man who was allegedly involved in a home invasion.More >>