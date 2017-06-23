DHR holding job fair for Autauga, Elmore, Montgomery county offices

The Alabama Department of Human Resources is looking for qualified workers in three counties. It's holding a job fair until 2 p.m. Friday to meet potential candidates.

“Many times people select on their state application that they are willing to work statewide, which means we may get someone who maybe lives in Huntsville and not necessarily interested in working in the Montgomery area,” said Sharonda Pettaway, Assistant Director of the Montgomery County DHR Office. “We want to target our residents that are qualified that live right here.”

The department is looking for social workers, financial workers, and administrative support in Autauga, Elmore, and Montgomery counties. It's opening the doors at the Montgomery County office, at 3030 Mobile Highway until 2 p.m to accept applications.

“If you have a bachelor’s degree in any area, you may qualify for employment,” Pettway said. “if you have a GED equivalent or high school diploma, we need administrative support staff. That’s a really big need.”

Download an application before the job fair here: www.personnel.alabama.gov.

“We will have tables set up,” explained Kelly Lever, DHR’s Personnel Director. “We will have representatives from the DHR personnel office and the various DHR offices in the tri-county area. They will be able to explain the positions.”

Last week, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Alabama's unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in May, the first time it's dropped below 5 percent in a decade.

