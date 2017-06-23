DHR to hold job fair for Autauga, Elmore, Montgomery county offices

The Alabama Department of Human Resources is looking for qualified workers in three counties. It's holding a job fair Friday to meet potential candidates.

The department is looking for social workers, financial workers, and administrative support in Autauga, Elmore, and Montgomery counties. It's opening the doors at the Montgomery County office, at 3030 Mobile Highway from 10 until 2 p.m to accept applications.

Download an application before the job fair here: www.personnel.alabama.gov.

Last week, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Alabama's unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in May, the first time it's dropped below 5 percent in a decade.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved