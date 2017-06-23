Amanda: Out with Cindy and in with the sunshine!

Good things come to those who wait... that statement is true for those of us in central/south Alabama who have been missing a little sunshine in our forecast. After a very rainy last couple of days (and month of June for that matter), it's nice to see several towns across the area start off the day with no showers on radar. Add in the fact that it is Friday and you have several reasons to be excited about starting your day. All of those previously mentioned things sound great, but will Mother Nature try to rob us of our beloved sunshine and bring us even more rain today and into the weekend?!

Today: What is left of Cindy will slowly push across the Tennessee Valley today; this will help bring numerous showers and thunderstorms to northern portions of both Mississippi and Alabama. Isolated tornadoes remain a possibility in those places, but here in central and south Alabama the risk of severe weather is very, very low. In fact, the coverage of rain drops considerably with only scattered showers and storms likely in time for our afternoon and evening.

Many of our watches have expired, but a few of our counties in northern and western portions of our viewing area will still remain under a Flash Flood watch until it is lifted, which will likely be later tonight.

We will see enough sunshine today before any rain arrives to help bump the temperatures up into the upper 80s... moisture levels in the atmosphere are still very high, so expected a muggy afternoon for sure.

Weekend Warm-up?!: A mix of sun and clouds will follow us into the weekend, so it looks like we finally are starting to dry out... right? Well, although each day features some sunshine, Saturday and Sunday both also feature scattered showers and thunderstorms; this is all after temperatures warm into the upper 80s, which will spark some pop-up rain. The weekend will also feature tons of humidity as dewpoints are still very much elevated.

More of the same is expected in time for the start of our new workweek, but then a potential cool off and dry out are likely... a cold front pushes through the state late Tuesday and into early Wednesday; that means there will be a reduction in overall rain coverage, a drop in the temperatures and even some more comfortable air lingering by the end of next week.

