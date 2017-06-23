Armed robbery, shooting under investigation in Eufaula

Investigators with the Eufaula Police Department are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery and shooting Thursday night.

The situation happened in the yard of a home on West Union Street around 9 p.m.

Police reported that three three men approached two people in the yard of the home at which time they were ordered to give up their wallets.

The armed robbery escalated into an altercation resulting in one of the victims being hit on the head with an unknown object. The other victim was shot in the shoulder. Both were taken to Medical Center Barbour where they were treated.

A second gunshot went into the side of an occupied house next door, though no one was injured.

The suspects took the wallets and fled toward Barbour Street.

Tips regarding this case should be given to the Eufaula Police Department by calling 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.

