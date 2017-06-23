Heart Gallery Alabama: Adrien and Jermel

There are hundreds of children in Alabama's foster care system. These children want nothing more than to find a loving family.

We bring you the stories of these children in hopes of finding them a forever home.

Adrien and Jermel are brothers who are both in the foster care system.

Adrien is 12 years old. He enjoys playing football and basketball. We're told he's respectful and loves positive feedback from adults.

Jermel is 10 years old. He enjoys basketball and playing video games. Jermel is described as having a good heart and caring.

You can learn more about the brothers on the Heart Gallery Alabama website.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.