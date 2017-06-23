Faulkner University now offering tuition reduction for Selma workers

The City of Selma has negotiated a partnership with Faulkner University to give all full-time city employees discounted tuition in a number of programs.

Faulkner University is extending the tuition reduction offer to the city under several guidelines:

1. Tuition will be reduced by 50% in most programs.

2. Includes all full-time City of Selma employees.

3. All admission requirements must be satisfied and satisfactory academic progress maintained.

4. Employees must remain continuously enrolled, including summers, until completion of the degree.

5. This offer cannot be combined with any other institutional discount, award, grant, or scholarship.

6. Faulkner reserves the right to limit enrollment in individual programs, if necessary.

7. All applicable fees are the student’s responsibility.

8. Employer agrees to communicate offer to employees on a quarterly basis.

9. Students must provide a letter from their employer on letterhead signed by an official or supervisor verifying full-time employment prior to initial enrollment and again prior to each subsequent fall semester (August).

10.This offer is valid until further notice. If Faulkner wishes to adjust or discontinue this offer, notice will be provided via email. If this were to occur, Faulkner will honor the offer for those enrolled at the time of notice provided the student remains in compliance with all stated requirements.

The offer does not apply to Faulkner Law (Jones School of Law) or anyone entering as a traditional student on the Montgomery campus.

“This is a big win for city employees looking to further their education,” a Selma spokeswoman said.

