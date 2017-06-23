Montgomery police make capital murder arrest

The Montgomery Police Department made an arrest Friday in a robbery and fatal shooting earlier in the week.

According to MPD, Michael Alexander, 23, is charged with capital murder. He turned himself in Friday and was booked in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond.

Kevin Hinkle, 26, was pronounced dead at Baptist Medical Center South after being transported to the hospital by a private citizen Monday night.

Police didn't know the location of the shooting initially and were treating the case as a death investigation. They learned Tuesday that the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Taft Street, and the case turned into a homicide investigation.

Investigators determined the shooting stemmed from a robbery and identified Alexander as the shooting suspect.

Police say Alexander and Hinkle knew each other.

