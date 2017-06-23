Section of Redland Road in Elmore County repaired, now open

Redland Road between Highway 231 and Rifle Range Road was closed but is now open again.

Part of the road was washed out near a bridge, according to Elmore County Emergency Management Agency Director Eric Jones.

The Elmore County Highway Department completed emergency repairs to Redland Road.

The road was re-opened as of 10 p.m. Friday.

Travel along the road is still being cautioned as additional work may be needed after normal traffic resumes, according to Jones.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.