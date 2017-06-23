Section of Redland Road in Elmore County washed out, closed unti - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

breaking

Section of Redland Road in Elmore County washed out, closed until further notice

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
ELMORE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

Redland Road is closed between Highway 231 and Rifle Range Road until further notice.

Part of the road is washed out near a bridge, according to Elmore County Emergency Management Agency Director Eric Jones.

Drivers should use Jasmine Hill Road to Willow Springs Road to access Redland Road east of Rifle Range Road 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly