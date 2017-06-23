Jam-packed Saturday highlights River Region events for weekend

Keep a sharp eye out for the events going on in Montgomery and the surrounding areas this weekend.

Starting Friday evening, numerous events will kick off the weekend.

Friday:

5 p.m.- Peach Festival's "Peach Jam" at Clanton's City Park

7:05 p.m.- Biscuits take on Birmingham Barons at Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium "Grand Re-Opening Weekend" including an appearance from Heavyweight Champion of the World Deontay Wilder

10 p.m.- "SABADAS" will be live in concert at The Blue Iguana in Columbus, GA

Saturday:

8 a.m.- Kelly Fitzpatrick Memorial Gallery at 408 South Main St. Wetumpka, AL

10 a.m.- Peach Festival "Peach Auction" at The Senior Connection Center in Clanton

5:35 p.m.- Biscuits vs Barons at Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium "Family Faith Night" as part of "Grand Re-Opening Weekend"

7 p.m.- "Katt Williams: Great America Tour" in Montgomery at Embassy Suites Hotel & Conference Center

8 p.m.- Charlie Wilson at Wind Creek Wetumpka

10 p.m.- "Ben Moseley & the Contraband" live in concert at The Blue Iguana in Columbus, GA

Sunday:

8 a.m.- Kelly Fitzpatrick Memorial Gallery at 408 South Main St. Wetumpka, AL

6 p.m.- "Galactic Starveyors" at Crestview Baptist Church in Prattville

7:05 p.m.- "Grand Re-Opening Weekend"; Biscuits vs. Barons at Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium "Superhero Night"- All superheroes welcome "Bark in the Park"- Bring your pup to the game "Kids Day"- Kids get to play catch on the field before the game "Coca-Cola Kids Run the Bases"- Kids get the opportunity to round the bags after the game



For more of the events going on this weekend, you can check out the calendar here.

