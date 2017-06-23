Recent rain sheds light on need for flood insurance

The damage being left behind by the former Tropical Storm now Tropical Depression Cindy is magnifying the need for flood insurance.

"That's what insurance is all about," said Montgomery’s Director of Public Works Chris Conway. "It's to take care of those unforeseen things that don't have a great, you know, possibility of happening, but certainly are possible."

Standard home insurance policies don’t cover flood damage making flood insurance necessary, especially during hurricane season.

"I have had an increase in calls coming in to ask about flood insurance," said local insurance agent Teri Warrick. "So many people, including myself, have the 'it's not going to happen to me' mentality, 'never happened before, not going to happen to me.'"

Standard insurance policies cost around $400 to $500 a month. A small price to pay for peace of mind.

"Hopefully you'll never have to use it, but if you do have to use it, it'll be there and you'll be glad you had it," Warrick said.

A flood insurance policy normally takes 30 days from the day of purchase to go into effect, so don’t wait any longer to invest in a policy.

