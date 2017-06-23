Troy adds Ole Miss to 2022 football schedule - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Troy adds Ole Miss to 2022 football schedule

(Source: Troy University Athletics) (Source: Troy University Athletics)

TROY, Ala. (Troy Athletics) – Troy will open the 2022 football season at Ole Miss on Sept. 3 both schools announced Friday morning. It will be just the second all-time meeting between the two schools as Troy also traveled to Oxford in 2013.

The contest at Ole Miss is the first on the books for the 2022 campaign. The Trojans have future home games scheduled against Boise State and Southern Miss and road games with Nebraska and Missouri.

Coming off the best turnaround in the country, an Associated Press Top 25 ranking, the first 10-win season in the school's FBS history and a Dollar General Bowl title, Troy will be among the favorites in the Sun Belt Conference and the Group of Five with 17 starters and 54 lettermen returning from the 2016 squad.
 
Troy set single-season records last season for both overall attendance and per-game attendance. The Trojans once again have six home games in The Vet including the in-state matchups with Alabama State and South Alabama.

(Courtesy: Troy Athletics)

