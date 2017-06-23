Troy adds Ole Miss to 2022 football schedule

Alabama’s Chandler Taylor has been selected to the roster for the eighth annual College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, July 1, Intersport announced today. Taylor is one of six men’s college baseball players selected for the event that will air live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. CT. He was invited to take part in the College Home Run Derby after being recognized as one of the top power hitters in college baseball.More >>
Clemson and Alabama are now fully focused on the title game. That's because they are done talking to us, the media.
The Georgia Dome will be packed with fans wearing Crimson and Purple on Saturday!More >>
Both the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers have made landfall in Tampa for the College Football Playoff Championship.More >>
Saturday at media day was the first time reporters were able to talk to new Alabama new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian Sarkisian says he's ready for this. .More >>
Auburn sophomore right-hander Casey Mize was named a third-team All-American by Baseball America, the publication announced Thursday.More >>
Auburn junior right-hander Keegan Thompson struck out a season-high nine batters, and a 3-run home run by freshman Will Holland provided the difference in a 7-4 win over UCF Friday in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.More >>
Auburn (35-24) baseball is preparing for the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAA Tournament.More >>
Stephen Davis Jr., son of former Auburn running back Stephen Davis, is transferring to South Carolina, his home state, per a report from The State.More >>
Troy will open the 2022 football season at Ole Miss on Sept. 3 both schools announced Friday morning. It will be just the second all-time meeting between the two schools as Troy also traveled to Oxford in 2013.More >>
Jessie Rosa has been named the next Director of Athletics at Auburn University at Montgomery by Chancellor Carl Stockton, according to a release from the university.More >>
Ivan Pelaez’s excellence from the mound coupled with a methodical offensive attacked that capitalized on five errors lifted second-seeded Faulkner (53-11) to a 5-3 victory over top-seeded Oklahoma City (50-10) in this afternoon's elimination-game showdown here at Harris Field in the Avista-NAIA World Series.More >>
The Sun Belt Conference will now have East and West divisions beginning in the 2018 football season.More >>
For the last 19 years, Alabama State has held the Freda Freeman-Jackson D-1 Girls Basketball Camp.More >>
Auburn sophomore right-hander Casey Mize was named a third-team All-American by Baseball America, the publication announced Thursday.More >>
Top prospects gathered in New York for the NBA draft Thursday, June 22, 2017 in New York.More >>
The first round of the 15- to 18-year-old age group at the Future Masters Golf Tournament got started Thursday at the Dothan Country Club.More >>
Alabama Christian Academy announced the hiring of a familiar face to be the school's new head football coach.More >>
Picking up tennis balls is the only thing Haitham Eletrabi hates about playing tennis, so he decided to put his frustration to use and created a robotic tennis ball collector called Tennibot.More >>
For the last 19 years, Alabama State has held the Freda Freeman-Jackson D-1 Girls Basketball Camp.More >>
The Montgomery Biscuits Grand Re-Opening will be held Thursday through Sunday to kick off the second half of the 2017 season.More >>
The Supreme Court says the government can't refuse to register trademarks that are considered offensive.More >>
