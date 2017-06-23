Truck driver sentenced after $500K cocaine bust

Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
A Utica man killed this huge rattlesnake.More >>
A Utica man killed this huge rattlesnake.More >>
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >>
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >>
A Charlotte woman wants to connect a couple with their wedding photos after she found them a thrift shop in west Charlotte last week.More >>
A Charlotte woman wants to connect a couple with their wedding photos after she found them a thrift shop in west Charlotte last week.More >>
A former Alabama legislator is pleading guilty to taking bribes from a lawyer and a coal company executive to oppose adding Birmingham area neighborhoods to an EPA Superfund site.More >>
A former Alabama legislator is pleading guilty to taking bribes from a lawyer and a coal company executive to oppose adding Birmingham area neighborhoods to an EPA Superfund site.More >>
The city attorney in Ferguson, Missouri, says the city's insurance company paid $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of Michael Brown.More >>
The city attorney in Ferguson, Missouri, says the city's insurance company paid $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of Michael Brown.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
Disneyland devotee visits theme park for 2,000 days in a row.More >>
Disneyland devotee visits theme park for 2,000 days in a row.More >>
Keep a sharp eye out for the events going on in Montgomery and the surrounding areas this weekend.More >>
Keep a sharp eye out for the events going on in Montgomery and the surrounding areas this weekend.More >>
Redland Road is closed approximately one mile off of Highway 231 until further notice.More >>
Redland Road is closed approximately one mile off of Highway 231 until further notice.More >>
A federal judge sentenced a tractor-trailer driver from Pennsylvania in a $500,000 drug bust case.More >>
A federal judge sentenced a tractor-trailer driver from Pennsylvania in a $500,000 drug bust case.More >>
Farmers are in dire need of some relief after recent excessive rainfall saturated fields in southern portion of Alabama and to add insult to injury, Tropical Storm Cindy dropped additional widespread rainfall in the past few days.More >>
Farmers are in dire need of some relief after recent excessive rainfall saturated fields in southern portion of Alabama and to add insult to injury, Tropical Storm Cindy dropped additional widespread rainfall in the past few days.More >>