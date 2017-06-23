Selma credit union taken over due to 'unsafe' practices

The Alabama Credit Union Administration placed a Selma credit union into conservatorship on Friday due to misconduct at the credit union.

Riverdale Credit Union will be conserved, or maintained, by the National Credit Union Administration following “unsafe and unsound” practices that were going on at the organization, according to a news release from the NCUA.

Member deposits at Riverdale will remain protected and insured up to $250,000, whether they be personal, joint or retirement accounts. Those funds will be protected by the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund, which is backed by the full faith and credit of the United States.

While state and federal credit union administrations work to fix any issues, the credit union itself will remain open during normal business hours with uninterrupted member service.

Riverdale members that have any questions can contact their credit union at 334-872-9096.

