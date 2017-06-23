Alabama game to go on against Fresno State

Don't count those Tigers out in Omaha just yet!More >>
The Manning Passing Academy brings the kids, the big kids, and the biggest names in college football to Louisiana. Both Egg Bowl quarterbacks taking advantage of learning from Archie, Eli, & Peyton
The LSU baseball team faced elimination Wednesday night at the College World Series in Omaha, but the team pulled through for a 7-4 win against Florida State.
On the day the University of Georgia dedicated the football program's new indoor practice facility, the university's athletic association unveiled it's next major project. UGAA approved a $63 million renovation project for Sanford Stadium that will focus on the west end zone.
Nothing went the LSU Baseball team's way in the College World Series winners' bracket, as No. 1-seed Oregon State defeated the Tigers, 13-1, Monday night at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.
The Georgia Dome will be packed with fans wearing Crimson and Purple on Saturday!
Saturday at media day was the first time reporters were able to talk to new Alabama new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian Sarkisian says he's ready for this.
Peach Bowl eve brought upon the final head coaches joint press conference in Atlanta on Friday. Believe it or not Washington coach Chris Petersen and Alabama coach Nick Saban had to field more questions from the media.
Everyone knows how tough the Alabama defense is, but how about the Washington Huskies' defense.
It's 2,000 miles plus away from Northeast Ohio, but the Buckeye connection can't be ignored in Buckeye, Arizona.
Mekka Don, the hype man for Ohio State University football, has a busy few days planned.
Deshaun Watson may get most of the hype when it comes to Clemson's explosive offense, but the Heisman runner-up had a lot of help this season, especially from wide receivers Mike Williams and Deon Cain.
Deshaun Watson is one of the top college quarterbacks in the country. He's led Clemson into the National Semifinal, has thrown for 3,914 yards and 37 touchdowns. But he's also racked up 15 interceptions,
Baylor Bears defeat the Boise State Broncos at the Cactus Bowl, 31-12.
Babies born in Columbus this week are going to be born Buckeye fans.
