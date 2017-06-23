New Biscuits owners want to build with downtown business community

This weekend is a big one for the new owners of the Montgomery Biscuits as the team celebrates its Grand Re-Opening Weekend under its new leadership.

According to Parney Parnell, one of the new owners, this weekend’s big events are a preview for what’s to come.



“While we have games tonight and this weekend as part of Grand Re-Opening Weekend, it’s really about relationships…and impacting the community as much as we can.”



He said building strong bonds with other businesses in downtown Montgomery is a major priority for ownership. He said the organization had hundreds of merchandise items made to pass out to downtown businesses.



“We are so excited to be a part of this community,” Parnell said. “We are going to work tirelessly to become an active member of this community, not only as a baseball team, but also as a business.”



One business already feeling the love is Sa Za – Serious Italian Food.

The downtown eatery is set to host the official after-party for the Biscuits game on Friday night.



“We became friends with the new owners, and they’ve reached out to everyone downtown, and want to help everybody in the downtown business and generate more business together,” Co-Owner and General Manager Jeff Tharp said.



Dreamland Bar-B-que, now that it’s in its new location, is closer to Riverwalk Stadium and more visible to fans as they enter and leave the field.

Danielle Ringo, a team member at Dreamland, said this weekend will be the perfect opportunity to show off the new spot.



“We’re so excited,” Ringo said. “I think when people come down and see the new place they’ll be very impressed with the set up. It’s more spacious with the same great food and service.”



According to Parnell, the ownership team believes that business, like life, is about relationships. He said for that reason, their main focus is to start with hitting a home run in that department.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.