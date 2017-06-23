Dothan's Thomas Ponder leads at Future Masters

Thomas Ponder has been in this exact same position before.

Call it déjà vu, if you will.



Ponder holds a one-shot lead heading into the final round of the Future Masters Golf Tournament.



Ponder used a 67 on Friday to catapult himself into the lead at one of the biggest junior golf tournaments of the year.



Ponder, the Dothan native, led last year's tournament by a stroke at the start of the final round before falling to eventual champion Turk Pettit by two strokes.

Ponder was three-over after his first nine holes on Thursday, but since then, over the last 27 holes, Ponder has shot eight under par.

Ponder was calm, as always, after finishing up his second round and has a game plan for Saturday to make sure he's wearing the blue jacket come Saturday's end.



"The back nine was really hitting them close and making birdies," said Ponder. "This morning I started off on 10. I hit my wedge shot to a foot and made a birdie from there and got off to a good start today. Just a really good solid round and I think under par will be really good tomorrow and I'll have good chance at winning."

Ponder and the rest of the final group will tee off Saturday at 8:57 a.m.

