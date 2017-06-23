Heavyweight champ Wilder trades in boxing gloves for a baseball glove

WBC Heavyweight Champion boxer Deontay Wilder was at Riverwalk Stadium Friday night, but rather than throwing punches, he was throwing pitches.

The Bronze Bomber threw out the first pitch at Friday night's Biscuits vs. Barons game as a part of Grand Re-Opening Weekend. Something the champ was more than happy to do.

"That's what it's all about, having fun, being entertaining to the people that's around," Wilder said.

Wilder spoke about expressing a side of himself that he feels people don't often see.

"It gives those that know the face but don't know the name, and those that know the name and don't know the face, and those that know it all together... it's good to come and meet the people and interact with them that way they get a feel of me outside of my job of such a brutal and dangerous job. You get to see me on my fun side," Wilder said.

He concluded with rearranging a stereotype he feels many have towards not only himself, but other boxers as well.

"Being a fighter I think people stereotype you a lot because of what you do, especially being fighters, but some of the fighters some of the best guys in the world," Wilder concluded.

Of course the Bronze Bomber was asked when he would step back inside the ring, if at all this year.

"We're looking at late, late this year. Sometime maybe September, but we'll plan it out. I'll be in the arena very very soon," he said.

Wilder's first pitch at Riverwalk was just one part of Grand Re-Opening Weekend. The festivities will continue through Sunday as the Biscuits complete their series against the Birmingham Barons.

Saturday the Biscuits are throwing a pre-game Block Party featuring Kurtis Blow on Tallapoosa St. from 3-6:35 p.m. Saturday is also Family Faith Night presented by Faith Radio at Riverwalk Stadium.

