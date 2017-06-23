Heavyweight champ Wilder trades in boxing gloves for a baseball glove

A university spokeswoman says the University of Alabama football game against Fresno State will go on as scheduled despite California announcing a ban on state travel to the state because of LGBT discrimination.More >>
A university spokeswoman says the University of Alabama football game against Fresno State will go on as scheduled despite California announcing a ban on state travel to the state because of LGBT discrimination.More >>
Troy will open the 2022 football season at Ole Miss on Sept. 3 both schools announced Friday morning. It will be just the second all-time meeting between the two schools as Troy also traveled to Oxford in 2013.More >>
Troy will open the 2022 football season at Ole Miss on Sept. 3 both schools announced Friday morning. It will be just the second all-time meeting between the two schools as Troy also traveled to Oxford in 2013.More >>
Alabama’s Chandler Taylor has been selected to the roster for the eighth annual College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, July 1, Intersport announced today. Taylor is one of six men’s college baseball players selected for the event that will air live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. CT. He was invited to take part in the College Home Run Derby after being recognized as one of the top power hitters in college baseball.More >>
Alabama’s Chandler Taylor has been selected to the roster for the eighth annual College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, July 1, Intersport announced today. Taylor is one of six men’s college baseball players selected for the event that will air live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. CT. He was invited to take part in the College Home Run Derby after being recognized as one of the top power hitters in college baseball.More >>
Auburn sophomore right-hander Casey Mize was named a third-team All-American by Baseball America, the publication announced Thursday.More >>
Auburn sophomore right-hander Casey Mize was named a third-team All-American by Baseball America, the publication announced Thursday.More >>
Top prospects gathered in New York for the NBA draft Thursday, June 22, 2017 in New York.More >>
Top prospects gathered in New York for the NBA draft Thursday, June 22, 2017 in New York.More >>