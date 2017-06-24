Flood waters put halt on search for missing man at Lake Jordan

Authorities were forced to pump the brakes on a search party for a 25-year-old male near Lake Jordan.

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the missing man was last seen fishing on the shoreline near the dam.

It was confirmed by the sheriff's office that the search had to be suspended due to the flood waters.

While the sheriff's office waits for the waters to recede, they are currently coordinating with Alabama Power for when the search can resume.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.