Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Dept: AL HWY 63 N has been washed ou - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

breaking

Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Dept: AL HWY 63 N has been washed out

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
TALLAPOOSA CO., AL (WSFA) -

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department confirms that AL Highway 63 North near Goodwater Road has been washed out. 

The news was confirmed on twitter. More details to come.

