Tuskegee reschedules homecoming game

Tuskegee University Athletics has made an announcement regarding its homecoming game.

The Golden Tigers' homecoming game against Central State has been rescheduled from Nov. 4 to Oct. 28.

Head Coach Willie Slater explains the reasoning behind the change stems from being on the road for so long.

"Aligning homecoming with out game against Central State will give our student-athletes an exciting week to return after five weeks on the road," Slater said.

The announcement comes from Twitter, but more information can be read on their website.

