Tuskegee reschedules homecoming game - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Tuskegee reschedules homecoming game

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Tuskegee University) (Source: Tuskegee University)
TUSKEGEE, AL (WSFA) -

Tuskegee University Athletics has made an announcement regarding its homecoming game. 

The Golden Tigers' homecoming game against Central State has been rescheduled from Nov. 4 to Oct. 28.

Head Coach Willie Slater explains the reasoning behind the change stems from being on the road for so long.

"Aligning homecoming with out game against Central State will give our student-athletes an exciting week to return after five weeks on the road," Slater said.

The announcement comes from Twitter, but more information can be read on their website.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Alabama game to go on against Fresno State

    Alabama game to go on against Fresno State

    Friday, June 23 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-06-24 00:00:07 GMT
    (Source: University of Alabama)(Source: University of Alabama)

    A university spokeswoman says the University of Alabama football game against Fresno State will go on as scheduled despite California announcing a ban on state travel to the state because of LGBT discrimination.

    More >>

    A university spokeswoman says the University of Alabama football game against Fresno State will go on as scheduled despite California announcing a ban on state travel to the state because of LGBT discrimination.

    More >>

  • Troy adds Ole Miss to 2022 football schedule

    Troy adds Ole Miss to 2022 football schedule

    Friday, June 23 2017 5:52 PM EDT2017-06-23 21:52:40 GMT
    (Source: Troy University Athletics)(Source: Troy University Athletics)

    Troy will open the 2022 football season at Ole Miss on Sept. 3 both schools announced Friday morning. It will be just the second all-time meeting between the two schools as Troy also traveled to Oxford in 2013.

    More >>

    Troy will open the 2022 football season at Ole Miss on Sept. 3 both schools announced Friday morning. It will be just the second all-time meeting between the two schools as Troy also traveled to Oxford in 2013.

    More >>

  • Alabama's Chandler Taylor selected for the 2017 College Home Run Derby

    Alabama's Chandler Taylor selected for the 2017 College Home Run Derby

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-06-20 20:21:08 GMT
    SOURCE: Alabama AthleticsSOURCE: Alabama Athletics

    Alabama’s Chandler Taylor has been selected to the roster for the eighth annual College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, July 1, Intersport announced today. Taylor is one of six men’s college baseball players selected for the event that will air live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. CT. He was invited to take part in the College Home Run Derby after being recognized as one of the top power hitters in college baseball.

    More >>

    Alabama’s Chandler Taylor has been selected to the roster for the eighth annual College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, July 1, Intersport announced today. Taylor is one of six men’s college baseball players selected for the event that will air live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. CT. He was invited to take part in the College Home Run Derby after being recognized as one of the top power hitters in college baseball.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly