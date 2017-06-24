High levels of E. coli detected in Coosa River

According to Coosa Riverkeeper, high levels of E. coli were detected along the Coosa RIver.

Coosa Riverkeeper conducted tests on Thursday where samples from the Big Willis, Choccolocco, Coldwater and Hatchet Creeks revealed high levels of the bacteria were present.

The bacteria was also detected in the Coosa River in Wetumpka.

Coosa Riverkeeper says that the rains form Tropical Storm Cindy created poor water quality.

Water conditions are expected to worsen as more rain is expected to fall in the area.

Coosa Riverkeeper shared this on their Facebook Friday.

Everyone is being urged to stay out of the water as debris and and mud are also washing down the river.

