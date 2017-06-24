Both lanes in 2400 block of US HWY 331 are back open - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Both lanes in 2400 block of US HWY 331 are back open

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Google) (Source: Google)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, both lanes on US Highway 331 are back open. 

It was previously reported as 231, that was incorrect. 

The 2400 block is correct, and both lanes are open again. 

Previously, according to the sheriff's office, the one lane was closed due to emergency personnel. 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly