FIRST ALERT ROAD REPORT: One lane closed in 2400 block of US HWY - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

FIRST ALERT ROAD REPORT: One lane closed in 2400 block of US HWY 231 due to Emergency Personnel

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Google) (Source: Google)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, one lane on US Highway 231 is closed. 

The lane is closed in the 2400 block on Montgomery Highway near the Army Aviation Center Federal Credit Union.

The sheriff's office says the lane is closed due to emergency personnel. 

Traffic is slow and the sheriff's office is urging drivers to use caution and yield to emergency vehicles. 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly