Dothan police car struck in hit and run, suspect located

Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >>
A 4-year-old died from her injuries after being run over by a houseboat according to Temple PD.More >>
A Utica man killed this huge rattlesnake.More >>
An East Alabama man has been robbed and shot while on vacation in the Caribbean.More >>
A former Alabama legislator is pleading guilty to taking bribes from a lawyer and a coal company executive to oppose adding Birmingham area neighborhoods to an EPA Superfund site.More >>
Melania Trump is two weeks into life as a full-time Washingtonian and says she's enjoying White House life so much that she isn't really missing New York.More >>
The Supreme Court is entering its final week of work before a summer hiatus.More >>
The Dothan Police Department shared a post on its Facebook page showing a damaged police car.More >>
The city attorney in Ferguson, Missouri, says the city's insurance company paid $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of Michael Brown.More >>
Check your toddler's Yummy Spoonfuls chicken bites to ensure they are not on the recall list.More >>
Saudi security forces say a suicide bomber blew himself up near the Grand Mosque at Mecca as police disrupted a plot to target the holiest site in Islam just as the fasting month of Ramadan ends.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
You can increase your odds of keeping your health while playing in the water this summer by following a few safety tips.More >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.More >>
