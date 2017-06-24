Dothan police car struck in hit and run, suspect located - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Dothan police car struck in hit and run, suspect located

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) -

The Dothan Police Department shared a post on its Facebook page showing a damaged police car.

According to the department, the car was unoccupied when it was struck by an ongoing motorist who fled the scene. 

The investigation is ongoing as one suspect has been located.

