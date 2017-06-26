NAACP holding forum to meet AL Senate candidates

The Alabama NAACP will be holding a forum introducing candidates for the U.S. Senate seat Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The forum is to allow the members of the public to meet the Alabama U.S. Senate candidates, ask them questions and learn their position on issues affecting the community.

Democratic Candidates Invited:

Will Boyd

Vann Caldwell

Jason Fisher

Michael Hanse

Doug Jones

Robert Kennedy Jr.

Brian McGee

Nana Tchienkou

Republican Candidates Invited:

Roy S. Moore

Dom Gentile

Randy Brinson

Mo Brooks

Bryan Peeples

Mary Maxwell

Joseph F. Breault

Luther Strange

Trip Pittman

James Paul Beretta

Karen Haiden Jackson

The form will be at the Juliette Hampton Morgan Memorial Library located at 245 High St.

For more information call 256-655-9330 or visit the website.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.