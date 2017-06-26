NAACP holding forum to meet AL Senate candidates - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

NAACP holding forum to meet AL Senate candidates

(Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo) Alabama Senate floor (Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo) Alabama Senate floor
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Alabama NAACP will be holding a forum introducing candidates for the U.S. Senate seat Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The forum is to allow the members of the public to meet the Alabama U.S. Senate candidates, ask them questions and learn their position on issues affecting the community.

Democratic Candidates Invited:

  • Will Boyd

  • Vann Caldwell

  • Jason Fisher

  • Michael Hanse

  • Doug Jones

  • Robert Kennedy Jr.

  • Brian McGee

  • Nana Tchienkou

Republican Candidates Invited:

  • Roy S. Moore

  • Dom Gentile

  • Randy Brinson

  • Mo Brooks

  • Bryan Peeples

  • Mary Maxwell

  • Joseph F. Breault

  • Luther Strange

  • Trip Pittman

  • James Paul Beretta

  • Karen Haiden Jackson

The form will be at the Juliette Hampton Morgan Memorial Library located at 245 High St.

For more information call 256-655-9330 or visit the website.

