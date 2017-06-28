Montgomery attorney announces candidacy for AL Senate seat

A Montgomery attorney is working to add his name to the list of candidates for the Alabama State Senate seat. Will Barfoot, announced Wednesday that he is seeking the Republican nomination for the District 25 seat.

Barfoot says his primary focus would be fiscal responsibility and bringing "fresh ideas and a new approach" to problem-solving if he is elected. He also says he will examine regulations on all sectors, including the agricultural industry which is responsible for a large percentage of Alabama’s job growth.

Barfoot believes the citizen legislature should be filled with more new people and fewer career politicos.

“We can’t continue to elect career politicians and then be surprised when our problems get worse, not better,” Barfoot said. “I am running to bring fresh ideas and a new approach to problem-solving to the Alabama Senate. Some people say my ideas are out of the box thinking but I think they are just a combination of good common sense and applying tried and true conservative business principles to the legislature.”

