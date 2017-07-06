Hairspray! to be performed in Prattville

The multi-award winning musical "Hairspray!" will be performed next week at the Way Off Broadway Theatre in Prattville.

The musical will open on Thursday, July 13, at 7:30 p.m., after which it will be performed every Friday and Saturday through July 29 at the same time. There will also be matinees of the production that are scheduled for July 16, 23 and 29 at 2 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $12 in advance, or $14 at the door, and certain performances are already sold out. According to the City of Prattville's website, the first available viewing of the show is Saturday, July 22.

"Hairspray!" will be the biggest musical ever produced at the theater and will feature talent from the River Region and beyond.

The theater and Special Events Office are located at 203 West 4th St. in Prattville, where you can buy tickets the day of the musical or beforehand from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. The office can also be reached at 334-595-0854.

