Alabama National Fair begins Friday in Montgomery

The Alabama National Fair is set to kick off on Friday and will run through November 5.

In July, officials announced the entertainers that will be performing on stage. The award-winning group Brothers Osborne will sing that first Saturday. The group’s performance will begin at 7 p.m. on the Coliseum stage. R&B singer, songwriter and actress Fantasia will perform the following night at 7 p.m. on the same stage.

World of Wonders and Scott’s Magic Show, Ham Bone Express Three Racing Pigs, Timberworks Lumberjacks and Zerbini Family Circus will be there for outdoor entertainment.

All performances are free with the purchase of a general admission ticket.

Ticket Prices:

General Admission: TBA

Salute America’s Veterans: FREE for all active and retired military with valid ID

Student’s Day: $5 for all students up to the 12th grade

$2 Dollar Tuesday: $2 with a donation for the Humane Shelters of the River Region

Dollar Night: $1 per person with a donation of a non-perishable food item

More performance announcements, along with general admission prices, will be announced soon.

The Alabama National Fair is a project of the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery. The Kiwanis Club recently donated over $100,000 in funds to area charities as a result of the 2016 fair.

The fair takes place at Garrett Coliseum, located at 1555 Federal Drive.

For updates and more information call 334-272-6831 or visit their website. ?

