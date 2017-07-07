Alabama National Fair begins Friday in Montgomery

Two young girls were killed in a crash in front of their home on Friday.More >>
The girls were riding with their aunt when the crash happened.More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.More >>
The new father’s girlfriend and her mother say they didn’t know he had heroin in the room.More >>
The new father’s girlfriend and her mother say they didn’t know he had heroin in the room.More >>
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.More >>
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.More >>
Friends and relatives of a couple whose bodies were found in Joshua Tree National Park say they died in a 'sympathetic murder-suicide'.More >>
Friends and relatives of a couple whose bodies were found in Joshua Tree National Park say they died in a 'sympathetic murder-suicide'.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson baby powder for feminine hygiene.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson baby powder for feminine hygiene.More >>
Montgomery will be holding the Alabama National Fair October 27 through November 5 at the Garrett Coliseum.More >>
Montgomery will be holding the Alabama National Fair October 27 through November 5 at the Garrett Coliseum.More >>
The Montgomery City Planning Department is set to hold a special meeting to discuss a community development plan for south Montgomery.More >>
The Montgomery City Planning Department is set to hold a special meeting to discuss a community development plan for south Montgomery.More >>
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is searching for three inmates that escaped Sunday night.More >>
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is searching for three inmates that escaped Sunday night.More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.More >>