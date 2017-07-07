Alabama National Fair starts TODAY with WSFA 12 News Day!

The Alabama National Fair is set to kick off at 4 p.m. Friday with WSFA 12 News Day! The WSFA 12 News crew will be live at the fair all day.

It's also Salute to America's Veterans Day in which all military personnel, active National Guard, reserve and retired, will be admitted free with a proper ID. Officials say this does not include spouses and dependents.

All others who wish to attend Friday will be admitted for $10 with children five and under admitted free with paid adult.

In July, officials announced the entertainers who will be performing on stage. The award-winning group Brothers Osborne will sing that first Saturday. The group’s performance will begin at 7 p.m. on the Coliseum stage. R&B singer, songwriter and actress Fantasia will perform the following night at 7 p.m. on the same stage.

World of Wonders and Scott’s Magic Show, Ham Bone Express Three Racing Pigs, Timberworks Lumberjacks and Zerbini Family Circus will be there for outdoor entertainment. All performances are free with the purchase of a general admission ticket.

Additional Ticket Prices:

Monday, Oct. 30, Student’s Day: $5 for all students up to the 12th grade

Tuesday, Oct. 31, $2 Dollar Tuesday: $2 with a donation for the Humane Shelters of the River Region

Thursday, Nov. 2, Feeding Hope across Alabama: Everyone admitted for $1 with non-perishable food item

For a full list of events and daily prices, visit the Alabama National Fair website.

The Alabama National Fair is a project of the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery. The Kiwanis Club recently donated over $100,000 in funds to area charities as a result of the 2016 fair.

The fair takes place at Garrett Coliseum, located at 1555 Federal Drive and will run through Nov. 5.

For updates and more information call 334-272-6831 or visit their website.

