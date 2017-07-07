Permanent pill drop boxes popping up in Tallapoosa County

Tallapoosa County residents are going to start seeing some new special bins in different public buildings.

The drop boxes are part of the prescription drug take back program.

There’s big collection events held twice a year, but the bright green boxes will be permanent collection sites for unwanted and unused narcotics and prescription medicines to be dropped off year-round.

They will be placed inside the Alexander City Police Department, the Courthouse Annex in Alexander City and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department in Dadeville.

