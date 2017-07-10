AL college football players named to award watch lists

The Maxwell Awards honors its recipient as America's College Player of the Year since 1937, and considers Football Bowl Subdivision players from across the nation. (Source: Maxwell Football Club/Facebook)

The Maxwell Football Club announced two new award watch lists Monday ahead of the upcoming college football season, and football fans in Alabama will recognize a few names.

One of those awards is the Maxwell Award, which features four players from Alabama, two from Auburn and one from Troy.

The award honors its recipient as America's College Player of the Year since 1937 and considers Football Bowl Subdivision players from across the nation.

A second watch list that was announced is the Chuck Bednarik Award, which has gone to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995. This list has two Crimson Tide players and one Tiger.

The winners of these awards will be announced Friday, March 9 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

A third watch list announced is for the Rimington Award. Ths award goes to the All-American center pick from three existing All-American Teams. The Rimington Trophy has played a major role in raising money to support the CF community and is honors one of the most pivotal roles on the football field, according to its website.

These college athletes from Alabama were named to award watch lists:

2017 Maxwell Award

Minkah Fitzpatrick – DB, Alabama

Jalen Hurts – QB, Alabama

Kamryn Pettway – RB, Auburn

Calvin Ridley – WR, Alabama

Bo Scarbrough – RB, Alabama

Brandon Silvers – QB, Troy

Jarrett Stidham – QB, Auburn

2017 Chuck Bednarik Award

Minkah Fitzpatrick – DB, Alabama

Tray Matthews – S, Auburn

Da'Ron Payne – NG, Alabama

2017 Rimington Trophy Award

Austin Golson, Auburn

Bradley Bozeman, Alabama

Deontae Crumitie, Troy



