AUM tennis coach takes new job in Virginia

Rolando Vargas, the men's and women's head tennis coach at Auburn University at Montgomery, was named the new men's tennis coach for Radford University in Virginia on Wednesday.

Vargas first came to AUM in 2010 and has since led both Warhawk tennis teams to postseason success. During his time at AUM, he led the women's team to three consecutive and four total NAIA National Championships, while guiding the men to three semi-final appearances and one national runner-up season.

While at the helm of two teams, Vargas coached 57 NAIA All-Americans and 30 All-Americans by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. Both of those teams were also conference champions six times during his seven-year stay with the school.

Last season, Vargas led both squads to winning records and top-20 rankings in AUM's first season playing a full Division II schedule.

AUM Director of Athletics Jessie Rosa released the following statement on Wednesday:

"One of Rolando's long-time goals has been to coach at the Division I level and he has undoubtedly proven himself in his time at AUM. I appreciate all that he has done the last seven years in ensuring not only the competitive success for our tennis student-athletes, but also reinforcing the academic performance as priority. His loyalty and passion to AUM over the years is appreciated and we wish him the absolute best at Radford."

The university's athletic department also announced that it has started a nationwide search for a new head tennis coach.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All Rights Reserved.