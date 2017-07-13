Troy to host 2017 Fan Day, football kickoff party

Troy University will host a Fan Day on Saturday, Aug. 19, just prior to its annual Football Kickoff Party. Both events will take place in Trojan Arena, where fans will get to meet members of the Troy football, volleyball, soccer, cross country and cheerleader teams ahead of the fall season.

Fan Day will take place from 1 to 3 p.m., and the Football Kickoff Party will begin at 6 p.m.

Fan Day will be open to the public and the Trojan Warrior Fund will be providing attendees with free food and drinks.

Later in the evening, however, fans will need to purchase tickets to attend the kickoff party. Tickets for the event will cost $125, which covers the admission of two people, heavy hors d'oeuvres and complimentary beverages.

Attendees will also have the chance to win a grand prize of $10,000 at the event as well.

