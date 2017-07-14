AUM Dixie Softball team to play in World Series

A Montgomery softball team is headed to its league's World Series later this month, but they'll need a little help to get there.

The AUM Debs All-Stars went undefeated on their way to a victory in the 2017 Alabama Dixie Softball State Championship. Now they'll travel to Alexandria, Louisiana, to play in the 2017 Dixie Softball World Series.

To get there, the team is trying to raise funds to cover travel costs through GoFundMe.

The tournament will feature 11 teams from the South and Southeast regions. The Debs All-Stars will open up play in Game 2 on Friday, July 28. The tournament will run through Aug. 4.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All Rights Reserved.