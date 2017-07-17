Opelika's PGA tournament events kick off Monday

It's finally here: the 2017 Barbasol Championship kicked off its seven-day schedule of events Monday with practice rounds ahead of the four days of PGA Tour competition.

While competition is scheduled for Thursday through Sunday at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Grand National in Opelika, there are still ways to get in on the action this week.

To start things off, future hall-of-famer and tournament golfer Davis Love III will be hosting a golf clinic with his son, Dru, on Tuesday. The pair will be working with over 150 kids from the Auburn/Opelika area as part of the Alabama Power Junior Clinic.

Registration and participation is still open for all kids, free of charge.

Registration is also still open for volunteers, as tournament officials are looking for 1,000 golfers and fans to help out during the tournament. Organizers are expecting more than 45,000 fans to attend the event, and are saying that they can never have too many volunteers.

Those fans will be coming to witness the play of professional and amateur golfers from all over the world, as part of the 45-event PGA Tour schedule.

Tickets are still available for the tournament, which are being sold in various packages on the event's website. Active or retired military personnel need not worry about buying tickets, because a valid military ID will get you and one guest into the event for free.

Children under 15 will also enjoy free admission if they are with a paying adult.

Gates open each day of competition at 6:30 a.m. and will close 30 minutes after play.

Even if you can't make it to the event, Golf Channel will be providing live coverage of all four rounds of golf this week.

