SLIDESHOW: CrimeStoppers

Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.
Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
A juvenile has been charged with making terroristic threats to a Montgomery high school Thursday.More >>
A juvenile has been charged with making terroristic threats to a Montgomery high school Thursday.More >>
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Prattville Police Department are looking for a suspect who attempted to use a fake $50 bill Saturday evening.More >>
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Prattville Police Department are looking for a suspect who attempted to use a fake $50 bill Saturday evening.More >>
Opelika police are searching for a man and woman suspected of fraudulently using a credit card. Security cameras captured images of the suspects purchasing items at several Opelika businesses in June.More >>
Opelika police are searching for a man and woman suspected of fraudulently using a credit card. Security cameras captured images of the suspects purchasing items at several Opelika businesses in June.More >>
Pike County leaders have all but reached the point of no return on the construction of a new jail.More >>
Pike County leaders have all but reached the point of no return on the construction of a new jail.More >>
A capital murder suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a Dothan homicide, according to the Dothan Police Department.More >>
A capital murder suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a Dothan homicide, according to the Dothan Police Department.More >>
A total of three people are facing robbery charges in Houston County, according to the Dothan Police Department and Houston County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A total of three people are facing robbery charges in Houston County, according to the Dothan Police Department and Houston County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Autauga County Judge Sibley Reynolds granted a $400,000 appeal bond for Vegas Contorno, the woman recently sentenced to 20 years in prison for a manslaughter conviction.More >>
Autauga County Judge Sibley Reynolds granted a $400,000 appeal bond for Vegas Contorno, the woman recently sentenced to 20 years in prison for a manslaughter conviction.?More >>
The Alabama Supreme Court has set execution dates for two death row inmates.More >>
The Alabama Supreme Court has set execution dates for two death row inmates.More >>
The suspect who police say committed an armed robbery with a broken bottle at a Montgomery convenience store has turned himself in after seeing a CrimeStoppers segment featuring him.More >>
The suspect who police say committed an armed robbery with a broken bottle at a Montgomery convenience store has turned himself in after seeing a CrimeStoppers segment featuring him.More >>