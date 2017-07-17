2 wounded service members fitted for clubs ahead of Barbasol championship

Two combat-wounded service members received new golf clubs Monday in Opelika ahead of the 2017 Barbasol Championship.

In partnership with Birdies for the Brave, Callaway Golf gifted two wounded service members with their own set of custom golf clubs. The pair were fitted for their clubs as part of the partnership.

Birdies for the Brave was originally created in 2006 by PGA Tour player Phil Mickelson and his wife, Amy.

The military outreach initiative uses golf to honor and show appreciation for wounded service members, as well as raise money for military homefront charities, according to the group's Facebook page.

