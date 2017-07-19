AU head coach switches gears, tees off at Barbasol Pro-Am day - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

OPELIKA, AL (WSFA) -

Auburn's head football coach Gus Malzahn seemed to be in a relaxed mood at the Barbasol Golf Championship in Opelika, more than ready to swing at something and take a break from getting his football team in shape.

"I used to get nervous when I played with somebody really good," Malzhan said.

Before he teed off, Malzhan said just for the day, football strategy wouldn't be on his mind and neither would the impending quarterback competition on the Plains next month.

"There will be about a four hour period when I won't think about X's and O's and then I'll flip the switch," Malzhan said with a smile.

Malzhan also showed a bit of humor as he made no bones about answering his life's calling as a coach and not a golfer.

"Yes, I play golf but you can't tell I've played golf all my life, but I have but I enjoy getting out and the fellowship that goes with golf," he said.

The coach, of course, was not alone. He was part of a group of 4. Overall, nearly 200 amateurs mingled with the pros at the 3rd Annual Barbasol Championship. 

"There is a crowd of people on the first tee and you happen to either pull it or push it and having to yell fore is not something you want to do," Don Meyer of Birmingham said.

For one day, amateurs like Meyer and Malzhan forgot about work, the pressures to produce and simply let it rip at Grand National, chasing nothing more than a little fun with those who make it look so easy.

It gets real Thursday for the the pros. The first tee off is at 7 a.m. The overall purse prize for the Barbasol Champion the last two years has been $3.5 million.

