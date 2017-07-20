Weather forcing some to finish first round early Friday at Barbasol

Round one of the Barbasol Championship wrapped up at sunset Thursday, as rain delays kept some players from finishing all 18 holes.

Those players who didn't finish their first rounds will finish those holes at 7:40 a.m. Friday, while everyone else will start round two at 7:20 a.m. as scheduled.

As of 7:51 p.m., Zach Blair, Martin Flores and Cameron Tringale share the top spot, shooting 6-under par.

Rory Sabbatini also made some noise on the course, finishing in a tie for fourth despite a double bogey at 17. He finished the day five shots under.

The Love family didn't fair as well, though, as Davis Love III and his son Dru, shot 1 and 2-over on the day respectively.

Fans can keep up with the Barbasol leaderboard here.

