Crews work to keep course in tip-top shape for Grand National

While much of the attention at the Barbsol Championship in Opelika has been focused on the pro golfers, we decided to go behind the scenes and see what's all involved in making sure the grass stays in tip-top shape.

"Everyone who gets in this industry, the hours are pretty bad," said Global Golf Operations Manager Will Truax.

Truax doesn't get a whole lot of sleep these days. The reason is it's his responsibility to ensure the links are in perfect shape, or at least close to it.

"Oh they cut it everyday. If the guys on the mowers don't cut it appropriately, they couldn't get a job, so this is good.. they can put a tee in the ground and off they go," he said.

With the overall purse being worth $3.5 million, there can be no excuse for sloppy work, poor preparations and an unwillingness to get it done at a moment's notice.

"You want the tents to look good. You want the rope line to look good," Truax said.

You might be surprised to learn once the pro golfers arrive, the work doesn't stop for Truax's grounds crew. The labor is constant, and a challenge to conquer at every bend. Two radios, one in his hand and the other in his back pocket, accompany him every step of the way.

"This is the rules radio and they gave it to us today. They may call for roping change or something," Truax said.

And when it all comes to an end on Sunday, Truax's work continues for another five days.

"Everyone is a little tired. So we don't personally take it down but that vendor.. I'll be here until next Friday," he said.

Truax travels the country, with a few trips abroad, to do what he does here at Grand National. That is to make sure the course reflects the work of a champion.

