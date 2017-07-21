Pro golfers enjoy break in game with free massages at Barbasol Championship

Here's a story that will you 'rub' you the right way.

Leigh Anne Clark spends her days this week at the Barbasol Championship in Opelika giving massages to golfers, caddies and volunteers. Clark recently started her massage institute and calls it a win-win. Free massages while her students get the hands-on training they need in the real world.

"We like to bring the students out in the community, so they can have the opportunity to massage a wide variety of people. It gives them a much better foundation in the medical massage program we provide," said Clark.



Clark said she started her Better Bodies Massage Institute two years ago in Opelika.



As of Friday, Clark said she's massaged the sore muscles for more than 50 golfers and their caddies, along with a few volunteers.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.