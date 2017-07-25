SEC Network releases details on 2017 college football broadcast schedule

The SEC Network announced broadcast details Tuesday for the first three weeks of the 2017 college football season, and Auburn will take center stage come Week 1.

The ESPN-owned network released a full list of its TV coverage from Sept. 2–16, which has the Tigers taking on Georgia Southern at home in their season opener on Sept. 2. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CDT.

Auburn will then look to avenge last year's loss to eventual national champion Clemson on ESPN at 6 p.m. CDT one week later. After that road contest, the Tigers will then return to Jordan-Hare to face Mercer on SEC Network Alternate at 3 p.m. CDT.

Alabama will not be featured on the SEC Network in the first three weeks of the season, as the Tide will be taking center stage in its Week 1 matchup with Florida State on ABC.

Their next two games are scheduled to be broadcast on either ESPN or ESPN2.

